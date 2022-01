Gladys Bertha Henderson passed away on Jan. 14 at the Mississippi Baptist Center in Jackson, Miss. She was 61.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Triumph Church (136 Honeysuckle Lane) with Pastor Rodney Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.