Opal Harris Owens, 89, of Vicksburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12 at her residence. She was born on Jan. 24, 1932 in Houston. Owens owned and operated Opal’s Boutique in Grenada for many years prior to her retirement. Opal enjoyed reading the Bible, tending to her yard and traveling. She also enjoyed relaxing at home with a good cup of coffee and watching Westerns on TV. Her greatest joy was found spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and her kind, generous and humble spirit will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Holcomb Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Tribble officiating.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Leflore (Jeff Gann) of Vicksburg; brother, Rev. Jay Harris(Jane) of St. Louis, Mo.; three grandsons, Michael Owen Leflore of Los Angeles, Calif., William Gaylon “Bill” Owens, II (Stephanie) of Vicksburg, and Edward Wilton “Eddie” Owens (Annie) of Midlothian, Va.; three great-grandchildren, William Gaylon Owens, III (Desiree) of Vicksburg, Alexandra Noel “Alex” Owens and Kathryn Ann Owens, both of Midlothian, Va.; and two great-great-grandchildren, William Gaylon “Wheeler” Owens, IV and Benton Gage “Repo” Owens.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Wilton Arthur Owens and Sonny Hutchison; son, William Gaylon Owens and five siblings.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Gann, Michael Owen Leflore, Eddie Owens, Bill Owens and Gaylon Owens.

