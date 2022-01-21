OUR OPINION: ‘Profile’ tells Vicksburg’s story

Next month, readers of The Vicksburg Post will be in for a treat with the publication of the 2022 edition of Profile.

As the cornerstone of our content each year, Profile is meant to tell stories that need to be told and uncover new tales to share with the community. For 2022, we’re telling Vicksburg’s story through the lens of living history.

This year’s Profile theme is “Come on in: The Life Behind Vicksburg’s Historic Structures.”

We’re lucky enough to live among a variety of architectural styles that spans more than 200 years, both in Vicksburg’s residential neighborhoods, houses of worship and in commercial sectors.

For example, eight of the 11 known Tiffany stained glass windows in Mississippi can be found in Vicksburg. From Greek Revival to Queen Anne to a couple of examples of Midcentury Modern design, Vicksburg’s homes hold our fondest memories. Many of our commercial buildings survived unimaginable damage, from fires to tornadoes, as well as the scuffs and bruises that accompany the rough-and-rowdy crowd in a Mississippi River Town.

Profile 2022 will highlight the secrets of some of the River City’s most famous locations, and might even inspire readers to explore places they’d previously overlooked.

It will also highlight those who continue to breathe life into our historic buildings, whether that be a dedicated developer preserving downtown storefronts or a historian committed to ensuring Vicksburg’s history lives on for generations.

The Vicksburg Post is thrilled to bring Profile 2022 to life, and looks forward to sharing tales of days past with the people of the present.

Profile 2022 is scheduled to publish in the Feb. 26-27 Weekend Edition of The Vicksburg Post.