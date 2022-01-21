Warren County Land Records Jan. 10 to Jan. 17

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period January 10 to January 17.

Warranty Deeds

* Bad Properties LLC to Oakmont Holdings LLS, Block 6, Part of Lot 28, Harrisburg; Block 6, Part of Lot 25, Harrisburg.

* Pete J. Nosser III, RiverHills Bank and Bailess & Rector LLP to CYC Property LLC, Part of Section 56, Township 16 North, Range 4 West; Part of Lot 1, S. Barefield.

* Buford Partners LP to Delta Hills Land Company LLC, Part of Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* James M. Chaney Jr. to John Michael Wilson, Brittnay Wilson, John Kinch Wilson and Sharon Wilson, Part of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Ra’Shaude L. Kenney and Whitney Kenny to Kayla Coleman, Lot 217, Oak Park No. 5.

* Rivertown Contractors Inc and Warrenton Heights Utility Co. to Delta Hills Land Company LLC, Part of Section 38, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Bridget L. Harris to Cindy Cooper Dill, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Julie Fuller (Juliette) Haynes to Chris D. Dixon and Glenda L. Dixon, Part of Lot 1, Eagle Lake Front Lots.

* John G. Solomon to Janice Flowers, Block 3, Lots 5, 6, 15, 16, Norton; Block I, Parts of Lot 2 and 13, James Noe; Part of Lot 13, James Noe.

* Mack M. Hearron Jr. to Rosalyn L. Walton, Part of Lot 6, Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* Robert E. Quimby and Marquida Quimby to Cindy Higgins, Robert E. Quimby Jr., William J. Quimby and Kevin S. Quimby, Lot 12, Lake Forest No. 1.

* Johnny Lundstrom to James H. Lundstrom, Lot A, Tarri-Longer Ranch Subdivision No. 1.

* Reginald Thompson to Sidney Johnson McGuffee Jr. and Susan Dianne McGuffee to Lot 6, Choctaw Boundary.

* John W. Measells Jr. to Benny R. White Jr. and Virginia White, Lot 27, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.

* Oakmont Holding LLC to Hung V. Nguyen, Block 6, Part of Lot 25 and Part of Lot 28, Harrisburg.

* PP Vicksburg LLC to One Pemberton LLC, Part of the Southeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Barney E. Owens and Beverly Haley Owens to Barney E. Owens and Beverly Haley Owens, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Barney E. Owens and Beverly Haley Owens to Barney E. Owens, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Gwendolyn S. Prater to Victoria R. Payne, Lot 53, Greenbrier Subdivision.

* Garrett W. Watson to Hazen B. Wiggins and Barbara Wiggins, Part of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

* Luis A. Angel to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* John Michael Wilson, Brittany Wilson, John Kinch Wilson and Sharon Wilson to BankPlus, Part of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

* Thomas R. Brown to Loandepot.com LLC, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Kayla Coleman to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 217, Oak Park No. 5.

* Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Victoria R. Payne to Community Bank of Mississippi, Lot 53, Greenbrier Subdivision.

* William Scott Crozier and Tracey Lynne Crozier to RiverHills Bank, Lot 4, Acadia Ridge.

* Chris D. Dixon and Glenda L. Dixon to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Lot 1, Eagle Lake Front Lots.

* Anthony T. Farrell and Sarah E. Farrell to RiverHills Bank, Parcel 2 of Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Steven A. Saunders and Donna H. Saunders to Finance of America Mortgage LLC, Block 40, Part of Lot 241, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Evie D. Hilderbrand to Mutal Credit Union, Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Hung V. Nguyen to Trustmark National Bank, Block 6, Part of Lot 28 and Part of Lot 25, Harrisburg.

* Amira Scott and Samuel Sayles to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 5, S. Barefield.

* Ryan D. Reves to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

* Edward Wasmer and Carmen J. Wasmer to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Benny R. White Jr. and Virginia White to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 27, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.

Marriage Licenses

* Calvin Nelson Ashley, 31, Mississippi, to Clair Elizabeth Wallace, 30, Mississippi.

* Johnnie Nosser, 69, Mississippi, to Barbara Jo Blasingame, 69, Mississippi.