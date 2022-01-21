Warren County Port Commission, Chamber of Commerce merge phone lines

Those who want to contact the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce or the Warren County Port Commission can now do so by dialing one central phone number.

Ahead of the Chamber, Port Commission and Economic Development Foundation’s move to the new space at the Mississippi Center for Information and Technology (MCITy), Vicksburg-Warren Partnership CEO Pablo Diaz said the change in phone number was a cost-saving measure.

“As we move into the new building, it’s really a move to save money, since we can already transfer calls between the different entities,” Diaz said.

Diaz announced the change of phone number for the Port Commission during a meeting on Tuesday. The new phone number is 601-636-1012.

Diaz also said the organizations are preparing for their move to MCITy, and are expecting to move into the new office in early February.