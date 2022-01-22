FRAZIER: The Swamp could learn a lesson from Vicksburg’s leaders

I thought when the new national administration took office, the name-calling would end — but it hasn’t.

It seems the rhetoric has only expanded and instead of singling out individuals, it now encompasses anyone who has a differing opinion from those in power.

What — I wonder — is it going to take for our national leaders to put partisan politics aside and began thinking about how to serve the nation instead of themselves? I hope not a war!

Isn’t it time these men and women find a middle ground and make efforts to compromise?

Truly, I think some need to head back to college and sign up for a communication class or two. I know when I was at Mississippi State University as a communication major, I had classes geared toward learning the art of negotiating and compromising.

These skills are essential when working with a group or as a team because without them, you leave yourself vulnerable to parties who have mastered the skills and can then stand as a strong and united front against their opposition.

In other words, if we continue to squabble like children over partisan politics, we will leave ourselves vulnerable to those countries who would love to have us under their thumbs.

In addition to our leaders’ behavior leaving us susceptible to harm, I think their behavior is also setting a bad example for our youth. Their narrow-minded, power-hungry, elitist mentality is certainly in stark contrast to how most parents teach their children to behave.

Thankfully, most communities — including our community — have leaders to show children otherwise, leaders who exhibit actions we want them to mimic.

We have especially witnessed this during the pandemic with our doctors and nurses who continue to sacrifice to keep patients healthy.

The men and women of the Vicksburg Fire Department are also role models for our youth. This was especially true during the past couple of weeks, where they have shown great courage, action and stamina with the rash of fires the city has seen.

Also, the Vicksburg Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office continue to set positive examples as they work hard to keep us safe.

At our schools, the Vicksburg Warren School District as well as the Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy leadership have worked tirelessly for the past two years in finding creative ways to continue educating our children.

Our mayor, aldermen and supervisors are wanting to do what is best for Vicksburg and Warren County. There are others, too, who may not have as visible a position, who serve as role models.

Actually, we can all be role models.

All it takes is doing good deeds, being amenable and looking out for others.

Now, if only those in Washington, D.C. would choose the same.