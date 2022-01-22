FRAZIER: The Swamp could learn a lesson from Vicksburg’s leaders

Published 4:00 am Saturday, January 22, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

I thought when the new national administration took office, the name-calling would end — but it hasn’t.

It seems the rhetoric has only expanded and instead of singling out individuals, it now encompasses anyone who has a differing opinion from those in power.

What — I wonder — is it going to take for our national leaders to put partisan politics aside and began thinking about how to serve the nation instead of themselves? I hope not a war!

Isn’t it time these men and women find a middle ground and make efforts to compromise?

Truly, I think some need to head back to college and sign up for a communication class or two. I know when I was at Mississippi State University as a communication major, I had classes geared toward learning the art of negotiating and compromising.

These skills are essential when working with a group or as a team because without them, you leave yourself vulnerable to parties who have mastered the skills and can then stand as a strong and united front against their opposition.

In other words, if we continue to squabble like children over partisan politics, we will leave ourselves vulnerable to those countries who would love to have us under their thumbs.

In addition to our leaders’ behavior leaving us susceptible to harm, I think their behavior is also setting a bad example for our youth. Their narrow-minded, power-hungry, elitist mentality is certainly in stark contrast to how most parents teach their children to behave.

Thankfully, most communities — including our community — have leaders to show children otherwise, leaders who exhibit actions we want them to mimic.

We have especially witnessed this during the pandemic with our doctors and nurses who continue to sacrifice to keep patients healthy.

The men and women of the Vicksburg Fire Department are also role models for our youth. This was especially true during the past couple of weeks, where they have shown great courage, action and stamina with the rash of fires the city has seen.

Also, the Vicksburg Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office continue to set positive examples as they work hard to keep us safe.

At our schools, the Vicksburg Warren School District as well as the Vicksburg Catholic School and Porter’s Chapel Academy leadership have worked tirelessly for the past two years in finding creative ways to continue educating our children.

Our mayor, aldermen and supervisors are wanting to do what is best for Vicksburg and Warren County. There are others, too, who may not have as visible a position, who serve as role models.

Actually, we can all be role models.

All it takes is doing good deeds, being amenable and looking out for others.

Now, if only those in Washington, D.C. would choose the same.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

