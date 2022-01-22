House fire damages garage, car off Porter’s Chapel Road

An early morning fire on Saturday heavily damaged a home at 105 Elms Court.

The fire occurred about 3:11 a.m. and the garage and a car were fully involved when firefighters arrived, with flames visible from Porters Chapel Road, Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said. He said the occupants of the home escaped without injury.

An initial investigation indicated the cause of the fire was hot coals from grilling left in a bucket that was too close to a wall.

About 50 percent of the home was damaged and a car in the garage was destroyed in the fire. A ruptured fuel tank in contributed to spreading the fire in the garage.

Danczyk, Battalion Chief Henry Williams, Engines 2 and 8, Ladder 3, Rescue and Ambulance 20 responded to the fire.