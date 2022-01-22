PCA soccer scores wild win over Laurel Christian

Defense was optional. A celebration was mandatory.

Daniel Llopis scored nine goals, and Porter’s Chapel Academy scored twice in the last three minutes to beat Laurel Christian 11-9 on Friday to earn its first win of the 2021-22 soccer season.

The teams traded goals all game long until the two late goals finally pushed the Eagles over the top.

James Hilderbrand had PCA’s other two goals. Bridger Jung, Bridges Williams, Ali Blackmon, Isaac Martin and Gavin Pugh all had assists.