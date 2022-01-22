Taylor has another big night to send PCA past Discovery Christian

Published 4:09 pm Saturday, January 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy basketball player Chris Taylor scored 28 points — his third straight game with 25 or more — in a 59-51 win over Discovery Christian on Friday.

Chris Taylor scored 28 points — his third consecutive game with 25 or more — and the Eagles clipped Discovery Christian on Friday.

Lawson Selby added 15 points and Nic Williams scored seven for PCA (15-7), which has won 11 of its last 12 games.

The Eagles will play at Greenville Christian on Monday in a game rescheduled from earlier this month because of COVID protocols. After that, it’s on to the MAIS District 3-3A tournament that begins Jan. 29.

PCA’s junior high team also defeated Discovery Christian on Friday, 55-34. Keller Bradley scored 14 points, Anthony McCloud had 12, Laken Bradley 11, and Jase Jung 10.

