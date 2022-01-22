Taylor has another big night to send PCA past Discovery Christian

With the season winding down, Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys basketball team added another victory to its resume.

Chris Taylor scored 28 points — his third consecutive game with 25 or more — and the Eagles clipped Discovery Christian on Friday.

Lawson Selby added 15 points and Nic Williams scored seven for PCA (15-7), which has won 11 of its last 12 games.

The Eagles will play at Greenville Christian on Monday in a game rescheduled from earlier this month because of COVID protocols. After that, it’s on to the MAIS District 3-3A tournament that begins Jan. 29.

PCA’s junior high team also defeated Discovery Christian on Friday, 55-34. Keller Bradley scored 14 points, Anthony McCloud had 12, Laken Bradley 11, and Jase Jung 10.