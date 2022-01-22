Vicksburg Warren School District Preschool Applications now open

It’s that time of year for parents of children entering Pre-K classes: registration.

Online applications for the 2022-23 school year for Pre-K opened this week for students entering the Vicksburg Warren School District. To be eligible to participate, the student must be 4 years old before Sept. 1, 2022.

A copy of the student’s birth certificate, immunization records and two proofs of residency must be uploaded to the application. If requesting a zone transfer, documents must be uploaded with the student’s application. The VWSD Zone Transfer form can be found at VWSD.org.

Any parent or legal guardian seeking to enroll a student in the Vicksburg Warren School District must verify full-time residency by submitting two proofs of residency:

A filed Homestead Exemption for the current year; Mortgage payment documentation; Property Deed of Trust for the family’s residence; an Apartment/home lease, and a current utility bill.

If the parent or legal guardian is unable to provide the items listed above, they must provide three pieces of business or government correspondence (dated within 30 days). VWSD does not accept affidavits as proof of residency.

The legal guardian shall provide the school with a copy of valid court documentation regarding guardianship.

The following schools currently offer 4-Year-Old Pre-Kindergarten:

Beechwood Elementary

Bovina Elementary

Dana Road Elementary

Redwood Elementary

Sherman Avenue Elementary

South Park Elementary

Warrenton Elementary

For questions about Pre-K, please contact your student’s home zoned school. Visit VWSD.org to access the Pre-K application.