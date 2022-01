Funeral services for Martha Ann Newsom Rogan will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24 at Acts Tabernacle in Tallulah, La., with Bro. Greg Nichols officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.