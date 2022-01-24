Mobile home burns down in Warren County

A mobile home on Fonsylvania Road in Warren County was engulfed in flames Monday.

According to Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs, the home was 90-percent involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. The small road connects Halls Ferry and Fisher Ferry roads in the southern part of the county.

“Due to the remote nature of the house, it was a passerby who just happened to see it burning and call it in,” Briggs said.

No one was home at the time of the incident, but two pets did lose their lives in the fire. Briggs confirmed that one puppy managed to escape the blaze and was mostly unharmed, except for a little singed fur.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Fisher Ferry, LeTourneau and Culkin Volunteer Fire Departments responded.