Donald G. Antoine Sr. passed on Dec. 14, 2021. He was born on Dec. 31, 1930, to Chris Antoine Sr. and Josie Snyder Antoine. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bettye; his brothers, Chris and Malcolm (Tiny) Antoine.

He is survived by two daughters, Renee Antoine Jardon (Jim) of Florida and Janet Fernandez (Paul) of Tennessee; two sons, Don Antoine Jr. (Linda) of Vicksburg and Tom Antoine of Florida; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Burial services will be at Green Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont Street, from 2 until 5 p.m. All friends and family of Antoine are welcome.