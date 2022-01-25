Edward Leroy Crawford

Edward Leroy Crawford died Monday, Jan. 24 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center. He was 84.  Born in Delta City, he had been a resident of Vicksburg for most of his adult life. He retired in 2008 from Marathon Letourneau after 40 years of service. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, where he served as a song leader.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Ella Lee Crawford; his wife, Cathy Crawford; four brothers, Charles Crawford, Wayne Crawford, Reggie Crawford and Rodney Crawford.

He is survived by a daughter, Keena Lalak (Steve) of Vicksburg; a son, Jeff Crawford (Lori) of Sherwood, Ark.; a sister, Glenda Jo Gullette (Benny) of Longview, Texas;  two grandchildren, Kristi Williams (Michael) and Richard “Slayde” Crawford (Marcy); and three great-grandchildren, Emery Crawford, Devon Charleston and Jayden Williams.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at Greenlawn Gardens with Rev. Bryan Abel officiating.

