Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Janice Winters, Friday, Jan. 28 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 10 a.m. Winters will lie in repose at the auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be at C J Williams Mortuary Services Thursday, Jan. 27 from 1 until 6 p.m. Winters had a major love for the Lord and she served Him faithfully until her demise. She was a faithful member of Cool Spring Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary for 40 years. Winters is a graduate of Bowman High School, upon completing her high school education, she attended Tougaloo College and Mississippi College. She was employed with the Mississippi Action for Progress for over 40 years. She leaves to cherish her everlasting memories, Curtis (Sallie) Winters, Carl Winters, Pastor Kevin Winters, as requested by a family member name to not be mentioned, all four of her children resigned in Vicksburg, four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. Winters transitioned to her heavenly home Friday, Jan. 21 at her residence at the age of 84.