Janie Mae Flagg Pollard passed away on January 18 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss. She was 87.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Phillip Burks officiating. Burial will follow at Belmont MB Church Cemetery in Utica, Miss. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 28 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. with family present from 5 until 7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.