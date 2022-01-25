Minnie Bell Carson

Minnie Bell “Bessie” Carson passed away on Jan. 17 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 73.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Phillip Burks officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 28 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the City Auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.