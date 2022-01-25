Mississippi SAR Society Supports Senate Bill To Create State America250 Commission

Published 11:12 am Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

The America250 Foundation, Governor Tate Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves, Sens. Lydia Grave Chassaniol and Joey Fillingane and the Mississippi Society Sons of the American Revolution, introduced Senate Bill 2873 to establish an official organization in Mississippi to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States.  

The United States Semiquincentennial Commission was formed by Congress to lead the nationwide commemoration of this historic milestone. The America250 Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves as the operational arm of the Commission. The Commission and Foundation envision the America250 commemoration as a monumental, multiyear initiative engaging all Americans in what is expected to be the largest and most inclusive observance in our nation’s history. 

Starting now and running into 2027, this nonpartisan initiative will celebrate the full scope of  American history, from the pre-revolutionary era to today, engaging states, territories, tribal nations and organizations and communities across the country — all culminating in the celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.  

State involvement is a top priority of the Commission and Foundation. They will work in full partnership with each state’s official America250 organization to support and promote state- and community-led program activities. The proposed Mississippi America250 Commission will highlight Mississippi’s unique stories and contributions to American history through special events, public art displays, museum exhibitions, and educational curriculums.  

Since April 2021, the Mississippi State Society of the Sons of the American Revolution has been actively engaged with its National Society and the Foundation in this legislation. The Societies proudly support and endorse the creation of a Mississippi America250 Commission, and will provide technical assistance when available and needed for the duration of the program.  

