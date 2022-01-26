2-vehicle rollover wreck reported on U.S. 61 South in Vicksburg

A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 61 South Wednesday evening left one vehicle damaged and occupants with minor injuries.

According to Vicksburg Fire Department Captain and Paramedic Willie Holt, one vehicle, a white sedan, left the roadway and rolled over, coming to a stop upside down in the median.

“There was a two-vehicle accident where one vehicle left the roadway and rolled over,” Holt said in a statement. “The female driver was able to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries and was transported to Merit Health River Region ER by Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance.”

Holt said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening and initial information stated the other vehicle involved left the accident scene.