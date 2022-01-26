Ethel Mae Quirk passed away Monday, Jan. 24 at Resthaven Living Center in Bogalusa, La., after a lengthy illness. She was 89.

Quirk lived many years in Vicksburg, a few years in the New Orleans area, Pensacola, then Covington, La. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier Academy, in Vicksburg. Quirk worked for the Warren County Health Department, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and retired as a Federal Government employee. She attended St. Paul Catholic Church and continued her Catholic faith, as she moved.

Quirk was preceded in death by her parents, Atwood Stephen Quirk Sr. and Ethel May Byrnes-Quirk; brothers, Atwood Stephen Quirk Jr., Roland Peter Quirk Sr.; and sister, Doris Quirk-Collins.

Survivors include her sons, George and Albert Schwindling; and daughter, Anna Butler; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 in Vicksburg, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetary, with Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, in charge.