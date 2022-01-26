A celebration of Life Service for Nora Jean Beasley, 96, will take place at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg. Visitation at Glenwood will be Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. until noon with service in the chapel at noon, followed immediately by graveside interment at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Rev. Kent Campbell officiating.

Born in Vicksburg on May 1, 1925, to Albert X.O. Goss and Minnie Lee Goss, she passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 24 and was three months shy of turning 97. She is preceded in death by husband, Clyde Louis Beasley as well as her loving in-laws, Clyde Thomas Beasley and Elma (Nana) Beasley and brother-in-law, Marion Dale Beasley and sister-in-law, Barbara Beasley. In the Gross family, she is the last of four children, brother, Troy Goss Sr. (wife Elizabeth Goss), brother, Arthur Goss and sister, Hazel Goss Rowden (husband Ted Rowden), all deceased.

Upon graduation from Culkin Academy, Nora Jean continued her education at Draughon Business School and Hinds Junior College, becoming involved in citywide competitions, civic and school functions, church activities, women’s business organizations, as well as local conferences and events. Mama and Daddy were childhood sweethearts and were engaged during WWII which means that after a long five-year wait during wartime, he returned home and they finally married Sept. 14, 1946, built a home near family at Culkin and raised two daughters, Donna and Claudia.

Beasley loved the Lord. She was one of the founding members of Woodlawn Baptist Church and spent a lifetime honoring Christ in church work, mission trips, travel to multiple countries and countless community and civic events. If the church doors were open, Beasley and her family were there. All services- all the time. It takes a real leader to start a church from scratch, followed up with diligent prayer, dedication, financial support, personal leadership and belief that God will take charge to build a community strong with compassion and love. Beasley was that leader.

She also worked side by side with Clyde Louis and many others to establish funding and construction of the Culkin Water District which provides water service to thousands of homes and businesses in the Culkin community.

Beasley loved her job and she loved going to work. She enjoyed helping the handicapped or retirees trying to get their pensions so they could live better. She also loved traveling abroad, visiting other cultures and trying new foods. Another country, another cruise, another school or environment was like opening an encyclopedia of exciting adventures: Austria, Germany, Israel, Alaska and more. She loved to draw, design clothing and hats and loved animals. There was a hidden artistic side of Beasley under that level of perfection she carried around. If there had been any money, we are sure she would have tried to open her own business of high-end couture or perhaps imported delicious baked goods from Spain. She took great pride in earning money, working with the church and supporting her family when times got tough. There was always a tithe for the Lord and a little extra for getting things done.

During her 42 year career working for the Federal Government U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Waterways Experiment Station, Nora Jean retired Dec. 15, 1995, Technical Services Division, Manager of Human Resources/ Personnel – Lower Mississippi Valley Division and the Dept of U.S. Army. As Director of Personnel, Nora Jean held a valuable and highly respected position which was vitally important to everyone who worked at the Corps of Engineers. She managed a large department centered around each person’s employment, births, deaths, retirements, injuries, benefits, and everything in between. Needless, to say she was well respected and took great pride in her work.

Family survivors include her daughter, Donna Beasley McNeece (Ray) of Boerne, Texas; daughter, Claudia Beasley of Vicksburg; granddaughter Amber McNeece Beckworth (Greg) of Bulverde, Texas; grandson, Brady McNeece (Boerne, Texas); one great-granddaughter, Madisson Beckworth. Additional survivor is Richard C. Beasley, brother-in-law, and his family originally from Vicksburg, now in Effingham, S.C. Others include multiple nieces and nephews and extended family. Nora Jean valued the unity of family and leadership of God in her life. She cherished her parents, and loved both Goss and Beasley families.Their children were like her own.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the compassionate care given by Dr. Sam Pierce and the staff of Encompass Health. Avery special thanks to Sally Rayford, Kim Laird, Anna Nowell and Chelcie Cooper for the wonderful love and care given our mother as well as RN Melonie Tillery for her extended compassion and attention.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 2310 Culkin Road, Vicksburg, MS 39183.

Pallbearers will include Troy Goss, Robert Goss, Tim Beasley, George Tompkins, Ethan Emory and Evan Emory.