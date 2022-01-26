Prep basketball roundup: Late basket lifts Lady Vikes; Vicksburg splits with Forest Hill

Calise Henyard only scored two points Tuesday night, but they were the two that mattered most.

The Warren Central sophomore hit a layup with 15 seconds left for the go-ahead basket, and the Lady Vikes heald on from there to beat Terry 30-28.

Zy Segrest led Warren Central with nine points and five rebounds, and Alaila Bracey scored eight points.

Warren Central (14-9, 2-3 MHSAA Region 6-6A) snapped a three-game losing streak — two of which were COVID-related forfeits — and clinched at least the No. 3 seed for the upcoming region tournament.

The Lady Vikes will finish the regular season on Feb. 1, with a home game against Northwest Rankin.

Vicksburg 38, Forest Hill 28

Layla Carter scored 11 points, Destini Sims and Janiah Caples had 10 apiece, and the Vicksburg Missy Gators (17-6, 3-2 MHSAA Region 4-5A) knocked off Forest Hill (9-14, 4-2).

Caples finished with a double-double, with 10 rebounds and five steals to go along with her 10 points. Sims had eight rebounds and four steals, and Carter grabbed six rebounds.

Boys

Forest Hill 73, Vicksburg 52

George Marshall drained six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead Forest Hill past Vicksburg High (8-14, 0-4 MHSAA Region 4-5A) in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday.

Marshall scored 16 of his points in the first half. Braden Hughes added 10 points for the Patriots (9-12, 3-3).

Davian Williams led Vicksburg with 13 points and Malik Franklin scored seven.

Terry 54, Warren Central 37

Da Cory Porter scored 15 points and Isaac Ratliff added 14 to lead Terry (16-7, 3-2 MHSAA Region 6-6A) past Warren Central (8-14, 2-3).

Warren Central cut a double-digit halftime deficit to six, but couldn’t get over the hump against the talented Bulldogs. Taylor Mitchell led the Vikings with 13 points and Garrett Orgas-Fisher scored 11.

“We cut the lead to six and they made a run. They’re very athletic,” Warren Central coach Keith Williams said. “We did things we can’t afford to do, like make turnovers and miss layups.”