Tickets are on sale for VCS’s 39th Annual $10,000 Drawdown on the River

Vicksburg Catholic School’s 39th Annual $10,000 Drawdown on the River is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Levee Street Warehouse, 1609 Levee St., marking the first year since 2020 the event will be held in-person.

Each ticket holder must be 21 years or older and is entered to win $10,000 and given access to a variety of silent auction items. Attendance is encouraged but is not required for ticket holders to win the $10,000 or participate in the silent auction, as bidding is made possible through a web-hosted service.

“We’re excited to host Drawdown in-person this year as we celebrate its 39-year anniversary,” said VCS Development Director Anna Kate Doiron. “Our students, parents, alumni and longtime supporters are working hard to make this event something our community will continue to look forward to year after year. The generosity of our supporters both in our community and across the state has been remarkable, and their generosity continues to keep our long-standing legacy in Vicksburg alive.”

Doiron also said that high attendance is expected based on the number of early ticket sales and recent alumni outreach.

“The enthusiasm we’re hearing from our alumni for this in-person event is inspiring,” she said. “Based on all early indications, we’re expecting a high number of attendees and are on track to quickly sell out our limited number of remaining tickets.”

To purchase a ticket, visit https://one.bidpal.net/2022vcsdrawdown/welcome or call (601) 636-2256.