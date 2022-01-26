Trophy Case: Warren Green

Published 3:45 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Green, 12, harvestes this 190-pound, 8-point deer while hunting with family on Jan. 22 in Madison County.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

