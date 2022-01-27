Perry N. Setser
Published 12:27 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022
Perry N. Setser, Vicksburg, passed away on Jan. 22 at home. Setser was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Renfroe. Also preceding him were his mother and step-father, Marie and Tom Shafer and father, Donald Setser, all of Tunkhannock, Pa. Setser is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Renea Setser, Ontario N.Y., Jade Carson (Siobhan) of Palm Springs, Calif.; and sister and brother-in-law, Marti Shafer-Callahan and Jim Callahan. He is also survived by grandchildren, Samantha, Elizabeth (Tyler) and John Setser and great-grandson, Silas Zinck.
A memorial service will be held at the World Bar & Grill, Delta, La., on January 28, from 5 until 7 p.m.