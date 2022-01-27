Perry N. Setser, Vicksburg, passed away on Jan. 22 at home. Setser was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Renfroe. Also preceding him were his mother and step-father, Marie and Tom Shafer and father, Donald Setser, all of Tunkhannock, Pa. Setser is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Renea Setser, Ontario N.Y., Jade Carson (Siobhan) of Palm Springs, Calif.; and sister and brother-in-law, Marti Shafer-Callahan and Jim Callahan. He is also survived by grandchildren, Samantha, Elizabeth (Tyler) and John Setser and great-grandson, Silas Zinck.

A memorial service will be held at the World Bar & Grill, Delta, La., on January 28, from 5 until 7 p.m.