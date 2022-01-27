Vicksburg Convention Center announces full Taste of Vicksburg event schedule

Twenty-five years ago, the Vicksburg Convention Center opened its doors to the public.

To mark this milestone, monthly luncheons dubbed “Taste of Vicksburg” will be offered.

“We plan to celebrate the heart and soul of our community,” VCC executive director Erin Southard said. “Each month we will host a ‘Taste of Vicksburg’ to highlight the many facets of our beloved community. Vicksburg is more than the Civil War history we are most known for.”

The inaugural event will kick off on Jan. 28 at the VCC, located at 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., and the program will highlight the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg.

“Attendees will learn how the Vicksburg Chapter of JA has grown to become one of the largest chapters in the region, and about their many projects,” Southard said.

On Feb. 25, Linda Fondren, who is the executive director of the Catfish Row Museum in downtown Vicksburg, will present a program on the African American community.

Pat Cashman, who served as the publisher of the Vicksburg Post from 1985 until 2013, will be the featured speaker on April 29. Cashman will talk about the early beginnings of The Post.

The remaining programs are:

May 27: Impact from Mr. Biedenharn and Coca-Cola with featured speaker Nancy Bell, executive director of the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation and the Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum

June 29: Broadcasting in Mississippi with a backstage view of the Miss Mississippi Competition with featured speakers Vicksburg native and evening news anchor for WLBT and WDBD Fox 40 Melissa Faith Payne and Emmy Award-winning WLBT news anchor and reporter Maggie Wade

July 29: Vocal concert by Vicksburg residents Dr. Clarissa Behr Davis and her daughter Eleana Davis-Reel

August: To Be Announced

Sept. 30: Impressive Architecture of Vicksburg with featured speaker Nancy Bell, executive director of the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation and the Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum

Oct. 28: Spirits of Vicksburg with featured speaker Morgan Gates, owner of Haunted Vicksburg Ghost Tours

Dec. 16: Community-wide holiday party

The “Taste of Vicksburg” programs will begin at noon and the cost to attend is $15, which includes lunch.

For more information, call 601-630-2929.