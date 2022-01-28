Chili for Children Cook-Off comes to Downtown Vicksburg this Saturday

The 12th Annual Chili for Children Cook-Off returns to Vicksburg this Saturday, with a new location and new motivation to help local organizations.

Instead of taking place at the grounds of the current Bally’s Casino as it has in years past, the event will take place at Washington Street Park in Downtown Vicksburg. The location change is something event organizer Sabrina Lynn, of The Radio People, said she hopes will bring more attendees than ever before.

“COVID hit in March of 2020, so we had one in 2020, but we did not have one in 2021. This is the first time we’ve ever had it downtown, and we’re looking forward to a different location and that built-in foot traffic,” Lynn said. “We’re looking for a turnout of 800 or more people.”

As of Thursday, there were 15 teams signed up to compete for the grand prize, but Lynn said she’s expecting a few last-minute entries. There are also more than 60 volunteers who have signed up to aid in the event, including employees at Grand Gulf, International Paper and other community partners.

All proceeds from the event will be split evenly between the Warren County Children’s Shelter and Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center.

“Every single dollar you spend at the event goes straight to them because everything has been donated,” Lynn said. “From the beer to the bowls and napkins, it’s all been a community effort.”

Lynn said that, of course, none of the chili cook-off’s success would be possible without Bally’s Casino and her colleagues at The Radio People.

The 12th annual Chili for Children Cook-Off is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Washington Street Park. The theme for this year’s event is Disco Inferno.

The cost to enter the cook-off is $50, which includes up to four team members. Additional team members are $10 each. Set up for competitors begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, download the application on the event’s Facebook page or email sabrina@radiopeople.com.