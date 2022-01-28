Gators end losing streak; Missy Gators cruise against Jim Hill

Published 9:59 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High basketball player Malik Franklin scored a game-high 19 points in a 53-37 victory over Jim Hill on Friday.

For the first time in a month, the Vicksburg Gators got to enjoy the thrill of victory.

Malik Franklin scored a game-high 19 points, Davian Williams added 13, and the Gators snapped a five-game losing streak by beating Jim Hill 53-37 in a boys’ basketball game Friday.

Vicksburg won for the first time since Dec. 28. It had taken two forfeit losses this month because of COVID-19 issues, and lost three other region games on the court.

Franklin helped the Gators end their 0-for-2022 by scoring 10 points in the first quarter, as they jumped out to a 25-8 lead.

Jalen Banks added eight points for Vicksburg (9-15, 1-5 MHSAA Region 4-5A), which will finish the regular season with home games against Clinton on Feb. 1 and Brookhaven on Feb. 4

Girls
Vicksburg 72, Jim Hill 51
The Vicksburg Missy Gators used a fast start to build a double-digit lead and never looked back as they rolled past Jim Hill on Friday.

Ja’Na Colenburg made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and six steals for the Missy Gators, who led 18-6 after one quarter. They took the same 12-point lead into halftime and then pushed it to 22 by the end of the third quarter.

Vicksburg (18-6-1, 4-2-1 Region 4-5A) finished with 31 steals and had 22 assists on 28 made field goals.

Destini Sims scored a game-high 22 points to go along with seven assists. Layla Carter had nine points, seven rebounds and six steals, and Janiah Caples totals six points and 10 assists.

