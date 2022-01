James Straughter Jr. passed away on Jan. 26 at Merit Health River Region. He was 68.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 31 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.