Janis Lynne (Ballou) Burnworth went to be with the Lord on Jan. 26.

She was a music teacher, voice teacher, wife, mother, friend, and a Mimi. A lifelong resident of Mississippi, a member of Calvary Baptist, First Baptist and Woodlawn Baptist in Vicksburg, she loved the Lord, life, church, music, teaching, family and friends.

Lynne was a student at Delta State University and MDCC. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Alcorn State University in 2003.

The Lord and her family, especially her grandbabies and her service dog Ferguson, were the bedrock of her life. She passed on Jan. 26 after a lengthy battle with multiple sclerosis, and a month-long battle with COVID19.

Lynne is survived by her husband John; son, Barrett; daughter-in-law, Margaret; grandchildren, Grace, James and Charlotte; her father, Buel; mother, Evelyn; sister, Ree; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. at Greencrest Cemetery in her hometown of Belzoni. The Rev. Dwight Sibley will conduct services.

If you would like to send flowers, roses (not red!) were her favorite. Otherwise, please consider donating to the MS Society at the following link: https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Lynne-Burnworth