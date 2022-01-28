Justin D. Royal

Published 2:42 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Justin D. Royal passed away on Jan. 24 in Erie, Pa. at the age of 33.

 

Justin is survived by his mother, Michelle R. Daisi of Vicksburg; his father, Robert D. Royal of Jackson, Miss.; two children, Tristan Royal and Titan Royal both of Erie, Pa.; brother, Caleb A. Royal of Houston, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

 

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Tiana Rabearison officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

 

