Justin D. Royal passed away on Jan. 24 in Erie, Pa. at the age of 33.

Justin is survived by his mother, Michelle R. Daisi of Vicksburg; his father, Robert D. Royal of Jackson, Miss.; two children, Tristan Royal and Titan Royal both of Erie, Pa.; brother, Caleb A. Royal of Houston, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Tiana Rabearison officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.