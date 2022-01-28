Registration for Vicksburg’s Carnaval De Mardi Gras & Gumbo Cook-Off is underway

For those with a flair for flavor, competing in the 10th Annual Carnaval De Mardi Gras & Gumbo Cook-Off could be the chance to shine.

Hundreds of partygoers will line up next month to taste test gumbo and when all is said and done, one team will walk away with the win.

Registration to participate in the gumbo cook-off, which will be held on Feb. 26 at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center following the Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Vicksburg, is now underway.

Entry fees are $50 before Feb. 19 and $75 afterward. The fee includes entry for four team members with a limit of six additional team members at $5 each.

There will be two categories of competition, seafood and non-seafood with first-, second- and third-place prizes awarded in each along with the “coveted” People’s Choice Award, Nancy Bell said.

Bell is the executive director for the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation, for which the proceeds of the event benefit.

“We are excited about this year’s event since we were unable to have it last year due to COVID-19,” Bell said.

In 2019, Bell said, 10 teams entered the competition, and she is hopeful even more will come out to participate this year. Teams participating in the cook-off will need to check-in no later than 7 a.m. the day of the event.

Each team will be provided a 10-by-10 site, and cookers are responsible for providing tables, chairs and a pop-up tent or tarp structure, Bell said.

Competitors will also need to provide their own cookstoves (propane), cooking supplies, ingredients, extension cords and trash bags for site equipment.

Teams will also be allowed no more than two coolers of alcohol, Bell said.

For more information or to register, call 601-636-5010, visit www.facebook.com/vicksburg.mardi.gras or email VFHPgumbo@gmail.com.

In addition to the gumbo cook-off, the event will include live music, dancing, food and drinks and activities for children.