Repairs planned for road sections in Vicksburg National Military Park

The National Park Service will begin a project on Feb. 1 to repair segments of roads throughout the Vicksburg National Military Park that are presently open to the public, according to information from the park.

The work will provide much-needed repairs on already open sections of roads to prevent further closures. These repairs, however, will not address closed sections of roads and will not increase visitor access. The project is scheduled to be completed by July. The work involves repairs to slides and scours, replacement of guardrails, storm drains like culverts, inlets, paved waterways, riprap, pavements and curbs.

“This is a significant step in addressing much-needed emergency repairs and moving the park towards a more sustainable road system,” said Superintendent Carrie Mardorf.

Repairs will be made at two locations on Confederate Avenue; three locations along Union Avenue between the Memorial Arch and Ransom’s Gun Path; and five locations along Union Avenue in the South Loop.

The majority of the work will require limited temporary closures for short periods of time, often just a few minutes to move equipment. Flaggers will be present for traffic control. Visitors should check the park’s social media pages for closure notifications.

To accommodate work on Union Avenue south of Ransom’s Gun Path, a detour will be in effect from Feb. 7 to late April. Union Avenue will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians from the Shirley House to Graveyard Road.

The public will still have access to the Shirley House, Illinois Memorial and Third Louisiana Redan. Cars and buses will be able to drive down the gravel section of Jackson Road to Confederate Avenue.

Confederate Avenue will be a two-way road during the project. Visitors can turn right and follow Confederate Avenue to Connecting Avenue to reach the National Cemetery and the USS Cairo.

Visitors will also be able to turn onto Graveyard Road from Confederate Road and then follow Union Avenue to Grant Avenue to access Sherman Circle and the African American Monument. Visitors can then return to Confederate Avenue by Graveyard Road.

For more information and updates about the project, visit the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/vick/planyourvisit/road-repairs-2022.htm

The following park areas are closed indefinitely:

• Grant Avenue beyond the African American Monument including Grant Circle is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

• Union Avenue from Grant Avenue to the USS Cairo Museum is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

• Vicksburg National Cemetery is closed to vehicles and the area within the chain link fence is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Addressing the closed sections of road is part of the Parkwide Road Study. Explore more details on the study at https://www.nps.gov/vick/planyourvisit/park-wide-road-system-study.htm.