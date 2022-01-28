Trophy Case: Evan Rowland

Published 4:00 am Friday, January 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Evan Rowland killed this 210 pound buck while hunting in the Bovina area.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Enter our Best Buck Contest with a chance to win $150. The deadline to enter is Jan. 31.

