Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. sets question and answer session for Wednesday

Published 2:47 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By John Surratt

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. will hold an open question and answer program on Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Robert M. Walker Annex, 1415 Walnut St.

“I invite all residents to attend this meeting on Wednesday to voice any concerns they may have regarding the city,” Flaggs said. “My administration has always been transparent and accountable, and I look forward to speaking with our citizens one-on-one.”

If someone cannot attend the session in person, they can call the city’s conference number at 601- 801-3434 with their questions or they can send questions through Facebook Messenger on the city of Vicksburg Facebook page.

