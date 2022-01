Warren County Land Records Jan. 17 to Jan. 24

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period January 17 to January 24.

Warranty Deeds

* B.P. Buford LLC and Buford Partners LP to David Greg Landers and Dedra Landers, Part of Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* William Scott Parham, Robert Steven Parham, Wade Preston Parham, Sam Booth, Ronnie Sills, Jerry L. Gibson and Hank E. Cooper to William Scott Parham, Robert Steven Parham and Wade Preston Parham, Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

* Sam Booth to William Scott Parham, Robert Steven Parham and Wade Preston Parham, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 4 West; Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 4 West.

* J & J Residential LLC to Ronald C. Brun, Lot 9 and 10, Wildwood Estates No. 1.

* Alexander Neal to G & M Builders Inc., Lot 63, Speeds.

* Joy L. Renfro-Kiser and Johnny Kiser to Gary D. Giddin and Michell Marie Hubenschmidt, Lot 51 and 52, Belle Meade No. 1.

* John B. Qualls to Claudia Hester, Lot 12 and 13, Rigby Subdivision.

* Meredith D. Hester to Claudia Hester, Lot 12 and 13, Rigby Subdivision.

* Earl Lee Jackson Sr. and Rena M. Jackson to Simple Solution LLC, Lot 171, Openwood Plantation No. 4.

* John R. Lee and Misty L. Lee to Zachary W. Thorne, Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of North ½ of Northwest ¼ of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Margaret W. Sutherland to Mayfield Investment Properties, Lot 48, Wildwood No. 1.

* Warren Co. Board of Supervisors to Springfield LLC, Part of Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Block 6, No Lot, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

Deeds of Trust

* Curtis D. (Da Juan) Aaron to Malinda P. Aaron and PennyMac Loan Service LLC, Lot 100, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part E.

* Vickie Y. Bailey to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 47, Highlands.

* Bulldog Investments LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of West ½ of East ½ of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Joshua A. Carlucci and Chaney R. Carlucci to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 80, Wildwood No. 2.

* Richard S. Crutcher Jr. and Judy L. Crutcher to Newrez LLC, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Zachary William Thorne to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Thomas Solomon and Jessica Solomon to PennyMac Loan Service LLC, Lot 13, Lake Park Estates No. 7.

* Jondenise Reed and USAA Federal Savings Bank, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* J. Mack Varner to RiverHills Bank, Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Richard G. Van Den Akker and Susan Van Den Akker to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 74, Camelot Estates No. 3.

Marriage Licences

* Gary Frank Grey, 65, Mississippi, to Deborah Ann Price, 59, Mississippi.

* Steven Eric Taylor, 50, Mississippi, to Jennifer Piazza Owen, 43, Mississippi.

* Tyree Shan’Derrek Valentine, 25, Mississippi, to Keamber Timera Harris, 26, Texas.