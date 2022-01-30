Smart Movie Review: ‘Scream’ makes for a fun ode to horror films

By Ian Omar Smart | Guest Columnist

Now playing at the B&B Theater in the Vicksburg Mall, this latest addition to the “Scream” franchise finds Sydney, Gale and Dewey returning to support a new crop of characters reconciling with their past and uncovering the person (or persons) attacking them.

This new iteration of “Scream” comments on entitled fandom by engaging with this franchise’s history. Legacy characters take supporting roles, while a new cast of characters (Jenna Ortega being the standout) engage in conversations around the state of mainstream horror movies and “legacy” in regards to franchise filmmaking.

Even the movie’s narrative borrows heavily from the plot beats of the original 1996 “Scream.” This movie’s talk of “re-quels” (a hybrid between reboot and a sequel) is intercut with elaborate horror sequences (a genre trademark).

The priorities are slightly different, but the brutality and suspense remain as engaging as ever. While these movies have never been subtle about their messaging, the “Scream” franchise has always wrapped thoughtful film analysis in a fun genre package. That balancing act is sustained despite the passing of the great Wes Kraven (the director of the previous four “Scream” movies). “Scream” has always straddled the line between “funhouse” horror (“The Conjuring,” “Insidious”) and “arthouse” horror (“The Witch,” “It Follows”), which makes it such a unique franchise. This new “Scream” should offer a welcome return to Woodsboro for anyone looking for some decent slasher action.

Ian Omar Smart is a graduate of Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University with a degree in architecture. When he’s not drawing buildings, he’s probably at the movies. Smart can be contacted at isiansmart@gmail.com.