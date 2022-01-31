Joyce Ann Fisher

A Celebration of Life will be held for Joyce Ann Fisher on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. at Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church. Fisher will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Feb. 4 from 1 until 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Fisher was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie Gaskin Fisher and C.J. Fisher Sr.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Doris Fisher; son, Anthony Fisher Sr.; grandsons, Anthony Fisher Jr. and Deontae Sisney; great-granddaughter, Avery Fisher; brothers Frank Fisher and C.J. Fisher Sr.; sisters, Minnette (John) Chambers and Janice (Johnny) Turner; special friends, Kristy Evans and Calvin O’Neal; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Fisher departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center at the age of 70.

 

