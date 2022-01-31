Man with gunshot wound to head walks into Vicksburg ER, airlifted to UMMC

A man was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday evening after he walked into Merit Health River Region with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, Merit Health River Region Emergency Department personnel called Vicksburg-Warren 911 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, alerting authorities to the situation.

“He walked in on his own,” Pace said. “He either could not or would not give information as to where this occurred.”

Because the individual, identified by Pace as an adult man, did not provide information about where he was when he was shot, the Vicksburg Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the emergency department.

The agencies are working together on this case.

Those with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact either department.