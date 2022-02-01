Elizabeth Cardwell Marye Emerson

Elizabeth Cardwell Marye Emerson, 93, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27 at Heritage House in Vicksburg.

 

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Elise and Robert Marye; and her husband, Haywood Clark Emerson. She is survived by her three sons, Haywood Clark Emerson Jr. of Atlanta, Robert Marye Emerson (Susan) of Richmond, Va., and William Cardwell Emerson (Teresa) of Vicksburg.

She will be buried next to her husband in Wilmington, N.C.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Vicksburg or favorite charity.

 

