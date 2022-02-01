Joseph C. Miller 

Joseph C. “Ernest” Miller passed away on Jan. 27 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. He was 82.

 

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Mt. Carmel Ministries with Pastor Chaz Bosarge officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 4 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

 

