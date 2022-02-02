Eva Yvonne Bullock

Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

Bullock was a loving person who never met a stranger.

 

Bullock was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Bullock Sr.; her parents, James C.  Brewer and Jere Brewer; grandson, Elisha Bullock; and her brother, Timothy Brewer.

 

Bullock leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Amanda Bullock; David Ragans and Sally Bullock.

 

Bullock depart this life on Jan. 1 at the age of 69.  A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are being provided by C J Williams Mortuary Services.

 

More Obits

Charles Ray Gipson 

Willie Bennett 

Larry James Tribble

Joseph C. Miller 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think Mississippi should eliminate state income tax?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...