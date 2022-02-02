Eva Yvonne Bullock

Bullock was a loving person who never met a stranger.

Bullock was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Bullock Sr.; her parents, James C. Brewer and Jere Brewer; grandson, Elisha Bullock; and her brother, Timothy Brewer.

Bullock leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Amanda Bullock; David Ragans and Sally Bullock.

Bullock depart this life on Jan. 1 at the age of 69. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are being provided by C J Williams Mortuary Services.