Larry James Tribble a Vicksburg resident passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30 following a brief illness. He was 64. He was a graduate of Vicksburg High School Class of 1976 and of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Ware.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Tribble of Jackson, Miss.; his mother, Lessie C. Tucker of Vicksburg; his brother, Michael Tucker of Vicksburg; his three sisters, Shelia Tribble, Diane Tribble both of Vicksburg and Paulette Tribble of Chicago, Ill.; his fiancé, Ollie Harris of Vicksburg; and his grandson Jace Tribble and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others including members of the Jenkins, Lee, Graves, and Wilson families of Vicksburg.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, February 5 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 4 from 6 till 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.