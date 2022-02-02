Vicksburg Warren School District sets teacher recruitment fair

The Vicksburg Warren School District will hold a teacher recruitment fair for the 2022-23 school year on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Academy of Innovation, 1650 Rosa A. Temple Drive.

Certified Teachers and people seeking an alternate route to teaching are invited to attend the recruitment fair, where they will have the opportunity to interview with principals and directors and learn more about the school district.

Certified teachers and those working toward certification should bring copies of their résumé and current Mississippi educator license, or evidence that they will have their license by Aug. 1.

Non-education majors seeking to become teachers are also welcome and should bring a transcript for review. The district will have someone on-site to discuss alternate routes to teaching.