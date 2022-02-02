Vicksburg Warren School District sets teacher recruitment fair

Published 12:19 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By John Surratt

The Vicksburg Warren School District will hold a teacher recruitment fair for the 2022-23 school year on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Academy of Innovation, 1650 Rosa A. Temple Drive.

Certified Teachers and people seeking an alternate route to teaching are invited to attend the recruitment fair, where they will have the opportunity to interview with principals and directors and learn more about the school district.

Certified teachers and those working toward certification should bring copies of their résumé and current Mississippi educator license, or evidence that they will have their license by Aug. 1.

Non-education majors seeking to become teachers are also welcome and should bring a transcript for review. The district will have someone on-site to discuss alternate routes to teaching.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation Receives Mississippi Arts Commission COVID Relief Grant

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Alicia Moreland focuses on strong teacher-student relationships

Noted jazz pianist Kenny Barron to close Alcorn Jazz Festival at Vicksburg Convention Center

Alcorn State University, Jackson State, Tougaloo among schools targeted by HBCU bomb threats

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think Mississippi should eliminate state income tax?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...