Mississippi State University Extension Service hosting Master Gardener training

The Mississippi State University Extension Service will be offering Master Gardener training and certification beginning March 15 through May 15.

Registration for the class will be open through Feb. 28. The cost is $125.

Topics for the online and self-paced 40-hour class will include basic botany, soils, ornamental plants, fruits and nuts, vegetables, lawns, plant diseases, entomology, weed science, plant propagation and invasive plants.

“Volunteers help extend the educational arm of the university to the public by providing horticultural information based on university research and recommendations,” a news release from the MSU Extension Service said. “The Master Gardener Volunteer program is a great way to gain horticultural expertise at a low cost, meet other avid gardeners, share gardening experiences, get connected to the community and belong to a well-respected and educational organization.”

Currently, Warren County has 49 active members, and their volunteer projects include maintaining the Heritage Garden in the Vicksburg National Military Park; maintaining the Butterfly Garden at the playground on Catfish Row and disbursing horticulture information each week at the Vicksburg Farmers Market.

For more information or to register for the spring 2022 training, call 601-636-5442 or visit http://msuext.ms/mg.