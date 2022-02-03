Mississippi State University Extension Service hosting Master Gardener training

Published 8:36 am Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Mississippi State University Extension Service will be offering Master Gardener training and certification beginning March 15 through May 15.

Registration for the class will be open through Feb. 28. The cost is $125.

Topics for the online and self-paced 40-hour class will include basic botany, soils, ornamental plants, fruits and nuts, vegetables, lawns, plant diseases, entomology, weed science, plant propagation and invasive plants.

“Volunteers help extend the educational arm of the university to the public by providing horticultural information based on university research and recommendations,” a news release from the MSU Extension Service said. “The Master Gardener Volunteer program is a great way to gain horticultural expertise at a low cost, meet other avid gardeners, share gardening experiences, get connected to the community and belong to a well-respected and educational organization.”

Currently, Warren County has 49 active members, and their volunteer projects include maintaining the Heritage Garden in the Vicksburg National Military Park; maintaining the Butterfly Garden at the playground on Catfish Row and disbursing horticulture information each week at the Vicksburg Farmers Market.

For more information or to register for the spring 2022 training, call 601-636-5442 or visit http://msuext.ms/mg.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

New Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber chairman wants to improve support for business

Vicksburg Warren School District sets teacher recruitment fair

Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation Receives Mississippi Arts Commission COVID Relief Grant

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Alicia Moreland focuses on strong teacher-student relationships

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you think Mississippi should eliminate state income tax?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...