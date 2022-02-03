Our world lost such a bright light on Tuesday, Feb. 2 as Rachel Dahl Bacon, following a tireless battle with cancer, transitioned to a higher plane in the universe. In the home that she loved, she was surrounded by her loving husband, David Guthrie and their beloved fur-baby Bella.

Growing up in beautiful Geneseo, Ill., she spent her early career years in the greater Quad City and Davenport, Iowa area. It was her work in the casino industry that brought her to Vicksburg where she made her home.

Bacon took the town by storm finding her love in the arts, the theater and many of the area festivals. Her joy came through a large and diverse group of friends. She was loved by all and gave that love back through her volunteer work at the American Red Cross, The Vicksburg Art Association and serving on its Board and for PIGFEST in the heart of the Louisiana Delta.

Following her retirement, she continued to give back as a substitute teacher in the public school system as well scouring the cookbooks she so enjoyed in search of the perfect next recipe. She lived every day with gusto and in search of knowledge. Bacon was an inspiration to us all. She will be remembered for her brilliantly analytical mind, her love of gardening and as a loyal and generous friend.

She is preceded in death by her precious mother, Cora Dahl and beautiful sister, Paula Dahl.

She is survived by husband, David Guthrie; father, Kenneth Dahl (Debbie) of Colona, Ill.; and her brother, Tim Dahl of Colona, Ill.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Vicksburg Art Association and The Strand Theater of Vicksburg. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date.