Delta Bank acquires Vicksburg branch of Home Bank

Delta Bank this week announced they have purchased Home Bank’s Vicksburg Branch, located at 2150 South Frontage Road in Vicksburg.

With this acquisition, Delta Bank will gain loyal consumer and business customers in the Vicksburg Area. This will provide benefits for both customers and the communities served by Delta Bank’s organization through Delta Bank’s commitment to providing up-to-date technology and superior customer service.

Delta Bank continues to invest in innovative technology that meets customer needs and helps them interact with their financial institution how, when and where they want. Their digital tools allow customers to bank anywhere and however they choose in a way that is safe, simple and convenient.

“We are excited to be in the Vicksburg Market. The existing staff from that branch has been retained and we hired a strong team to complement them as we move forward,” said Darryl Ellerbee, Delta Bank President and CEO. “With the addition of Mike Curtis as City President, Forbes Grogan and Pam Pugh, we look forward to serving the Vicksburg community.”

Delta Bank is committed to serving the Vicksburg market, which falls in its natural footprint along the Mississippi River, and strongly believes the future of banking includes a combination of the digital and physical world — both do-it-yourself and do-it-together.

“I am delighted to join Delta Bank and lead it into this new phase of growth. I believe community banks are important in the banking industry and we are excited to play a crucial role in serving Vicksburg businesses and individuals,” said City President Mike Curtis.

Delta Bank was founded in 1973 and serves northeast Louisiana and neighboring counties in Mississippi from the main office in Vidalia and branch bank offices in Natchez, Ferriday, Tallulah, Lake Providence and now Vicksburg.