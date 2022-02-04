Fire damages home on Speed Street in Vicksburg

A faulty electric space heater is believed to have been the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house at 1012 Speed St. Friday morning.

Authorities were notified of the fire by a 911 call at 9:46 a.m. and firefighters were dispatched at 9:47. Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who was the first to arrive at the scene, said flames were showing and the occupants of the house were being assisted by a good Samaritan who helped them get away from the blaze.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Belmont Street.

“The good Samaritan was something that was needed,” Danczyk said. “She helped them get out of harm’s way.”

He said the occupants of the home said they heard a noise like a boom or pop and the room was on fire. None of the occupants were injured and damage was contained to the house and a car in the driveway.

Besides Danczyk, Engines 6, 7, Ladder 14, rescue, an ambulance, Deputy Chiefs Trey Martin and Derrick Stamps, fire investigator Nathaniel Williams, Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer and Deputy Director Tracy Porter and County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs were at the fire.

Elfer said Porter was able to get the Red Cross to assist the victims.