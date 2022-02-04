Flashes beat Pillow, set up match for district championship

St. Aloysius’ boys soccer team has clinched its spot in the postseason. Now it gets to go for the big prize.

Brody Barnett, Cooper Madison and Corbin Burroughs scored one goal apiece, and the Flashes defeated Pillow Academy 3-2 on Friday.

Goal keeper Chase Tucker made 14 saves for the Flashes, who scored three consecutive goals after falling behind 2-0. Madison and Dalton Windham had one assist apiece. Burroughs scored the game-winning goal.

St. Al (10-7, 4-1 MAIS Division II West) will now face Bayou Academy Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Farrell Stadium. The winner will win the West Division championship, and the loser will finish second. Both teams have clinched playoff berths.

The MAIS soccer playoffs begin on Feb. 14.