Top Producers for 2021 announced by Vicksburg-Warren Board of Realtors
Published 10:10 am Friday, February 4, 2022
The Vicksburg-Warren Board of Realtors recently announced Top Producers for 2021.
Top Producer is an award and title given to those agents within the Board that did more than $2 million in production during the year.
Those named a Top Producer include:
- Tonya Bounds, Keller Willams
- Harley Caldwell, Coldwell Banker All Stars
- John Halpin Caldwell, Coldwell Banker All Stars
- Kellye Carlisle, Keller Williams
- Katherine Crawford, Coldwell Banker All Stars
- Lucy DeRossette, Keller Williams
- Jennifer Gilliland, McMillin Real Estate & Appraisals, Inc.
- Lindsey Gilliland, Coldwell Banker All Stars
- Laura Gullett, Love Realty of MS, LLC
- Justin Hearn, Keller Williams
- Julie Patton Johnson, Keller Williams
- Sandra Ledger, LedgerPurvis Real Estate, LLC
- Andrea Lewis, Leech Real Estate of Vicksburg, INC
- Brenda Love, Love Realty of MS, LLC
- Robertta Perry, Perry Real Estate, LLC
- Steve Purvis, LedgerPurvis Real Estate of MS, LLC
- Cindy Roberson, Roberson Realty of MS, LLC
- Nina Rocconi, Leech Real Estate of Vicksburg, INC
- Kelly Henderson Smith, Keller Williams
- Kim Steen, Coldwell Banker All Stars
- Greg Thomas, Greg Thomas Real Estate (NOT PICTURED)
- Andrea Upchurch, Jones & Upchurch, Inc.
- Polly Vinzant Hopkins, Curb Appeals Real Estate, LLC
- Angela Williams, Magnolia Real Estate and Property Management, LLC
- Christy Wilson, LedgerPurvis Real Estate of MS, LLC
- Mary Jane Wooten, Curb Appeals Real Estate, LLC
- Earlina Wright, Ward Real Estate