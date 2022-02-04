Top Producers for 2021 announced by Vicksburg-Warren Board of Realtors

Published 10:10 am Friday, February 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg-Warren Board of Realtors recently announced Top Producers for 2021.

Top Producer is an award and title given to those agents within the Board that did more than $2 million in production during the year. 

Those named a Top Producer include:

  • Tonya Bounds, Keller Willams
  • Harley Caldwell, Coldwell Banker All Stars
  • John Halpin Caldwell, Coldwell Banker All Stars
  • Kellye Carlisle, Keller Williams
  • Katherine Crawford, Coldwell Banker All Stars
  • Lucy DeRossette, Keller Williams
  • Jennifer Gilliland, McMillin Real Estate & Appraisals, Inc.
  • Lindsey Gilliland, Coldwell Banker All Stars
  • Laura Gullett, Love Realty of MS, LLC
  • Justin Hearn, Keller Williams
  • Julie Patton Johnson, Keller Williams
  • Sandra Ledger, LedgerPurvis Real Estate, LLC
  • Andrea Lewis, Leech Real Estate of Vicksburg, INC
  • Brenda Love, Love Realty of MS, LLC
  • Robertta Perry, Perry Real Estate, LLC
  • Steve Purvis, LedgerPurvis Real Estate of MS, LLC
  • Cindy Roberson, Roberson Realty of MS, LLC
  • Nina Rocconi, Leech Real Estate of Vicksburg, INC
  • Kelly Henderson Smith, Keller Williams
  • Kim Steen, Coldwell Banker All Stars
  • Greg Thomas, Greg Thomas Real Estate (NOT PICTURED)
  • Andrea Upchurch, Jones & Upchurch, Inc.
  • Polly Vinzant Hopkins, Curb Appeals Real Estate, LLC
  • Angela Williams, Magnolia Real Estate and Property Management, LLC
  • Christy Wilson, LedgerPurvis Real Estate of MS, LLC
  • Mary Jane Wooten, Curb Appeals Real Estate, LLC
  • Earlina Wright, Ward Real Estate

